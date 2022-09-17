SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the application form is till September 20, 2022. SBI SCO Recruitment aims to fill a total of 19 vacant posts. A candidate can not apply for more than one post. If it is found that a candidate has applied for more than one post, his application last in point of time will only be considered for shortlisting.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon; Check Steps to Download Scores at reetbser2022.in

SBI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process begins: August 31, 2022

Last Date to apply: September 20, 2022

SBI Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies including reserved vacancies mentioned above is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank.

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 11 posts

Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 05 posts

System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator: 03 posts

SBI Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist) : B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

System Officer (Specialist): B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

SBI Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: SBI Job Official Notification 2022

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and nofees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

How to Apply Online For SBI Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 20, 2022. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.