SBI Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 55 Posts at sbi.co.in; Check Salary Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin on November 22, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is December 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: November 22, 2022.

Last date to apply: December 12, 2022.

SBI SCO Vacancy

Manager (Credit Analyst): 55 posts

SBI SCO Age Limit

Manager (Credit Analyst) Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 25 to 35 years of age.

SBI SCO Eligibility Criteria

Check SBI SCO Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA.

SBI SCO Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: SBI SCO Recruitment Notification 2022

DIRECT LINK: APPLY FOR SBI SCO JOBS 2022

SBI SCO Salary

Check SBI SCO Salary: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

SBI SCO Application Fee

“Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates,” SBI in an official notification said.

How to Apply For SBI SCO Jobs 2022?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.