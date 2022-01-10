SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is in three days, i.e. January 13, 2022. The SBI SCO Recruitment online registration process has commenced on the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in from December 24, 2021. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For further details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Apply For Acquisition of Readymade TV Content Posts on prasarbharati.gov.in

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): 2 Posts

Manager (SME Products): 5 Posts

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 3 Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Manager (SME Products): MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC; Courses completed through Correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

Candidates applying for the post of Chief Manager (Company Secretary) must note that the upper age limit is 45 years. Meanwhile, the upper age limit for Manager (SME Products), Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) posts is 35 years.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, OBC categories must pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD categories are exempted from paying the application fee. For more details regarding the age limit, eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the State Bank of India.

