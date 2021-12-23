SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. The SBI SCO Recruitment online registration process will begin on the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in from December 24, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is January 13, 2022. A total of 7 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For further details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2021, please scroll below.Also Read - OSPCB Recruitment 2021: Registration For 35 Posts Begins Tomorrow; Apply Online on ospcboard.org

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 Posts

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): 1 Post

Manager (SME Products): 1 Post

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 1 Post

Education Qualification

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): Full time MBA(Marketing) /PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks – 60% Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Manager (SME Products): MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC; Course completed through Correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication)posts must note that the upper age limit is 30 years. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the post of Chief Manager (Company Secretary) must note that the upper age limit is 45 years. The upper age limit for Manager (SME Products)posts is 35 years. The upper age limit for the Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant)posts is 35 years.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, OBC categories must pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD categories are exempted from paying the application fee. For more details regarding the age limit, eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the State Bank of India.

Click Here: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

