SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Indian citizens to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers posts for the Wealth Management Business. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. The registration process will begin tomorrow, August 31, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 20, 2022. A total of 665 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts Till September 15| Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process started on: August 31, 2022.

The registration process will end on: September 20, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Manager (Business Process) 1 Central Operations Team – Support 2 Manager (Business Development) 2 Project Development Manager (Business) 2 Relationship Manager 335 Investment Officer 52 Senior Relationship Manager 147 Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 37 Regional Head 12 Customer Relationship Executive 75

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Business Process): MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution. Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms. Experience in business process in wealth management area.

MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution. Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms. Experience in business process in wealth management area. Central Operations Team- Support: Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution. Post Qualification experience of minimum 3 years in financial services, investment advisory, private banking or Wealth Management Solution Providers, out of which minimum two years of experience in Central Operations in Wealth Management business.

Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution. Post Qualification experience of minimum 3 years in financial services, investment advisory, private banking or Wealth Management Solution Providers, out of which minimum two years of experience in Central Operations in Wealth Management business. Manager (Business Development) : MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution. Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms. Experience in business development in wealth management area.

: MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution. Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms. Experience in business development in wealth management area. Project Development Manager (Business): MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution. Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/wealth Management firms/broking firms. Preferred Experience in Supervisory function in Business Process Management in Wealth Management area.

Direct Link: SBI SCO Apply Online

Selection Process For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

Direct Link: SBI SCO Recruitment Notification 2022

How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022?