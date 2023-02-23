SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Salary Upto Rs 20 Lakh Per Annum; Check Job Post, Application Link Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Candidates who are looking for bank jobs can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) hiring eligible Indian citizens for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a contract basis. Candidates who are looking for bank jobs can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, SBI aims to fill 1 vacant post through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is March 15, 2023. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Check Table Of Content Here
- Name of Post and Number of Vacancy for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
- Age Limit for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
- Qualification Required For State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
- Pay Scale for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
- Selection Procedure for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
- How to Apply for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023
SBI SCO Vacancy Details
- Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts
- Place of posting: AML/CFT, Jaipur
SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
|SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Eligibility Criteria
|Post Graduation in
(Statistics/Maths/Economics) in
First Division (60%) with
working experience of R&
Python, Sequel.
|SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Experience
|Minimum 5 years in Bank/PSU/Corporate in the field of Data handling, Data
Analytics, or Data Science, advanced statistical, software knowledge, SPSS (Statistical Packaging for social Sciences or
Stata Data analysis/Data interpretation using statistical software such as R/Python/SQL/MS Excel etc. Basic knowledge of MS office is must. Knowledge of Power BI/Power Query/Tables in
advantageous XML in a+point. Will be preferred.
|SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Selection Porcess
|Shortlisting cum interaction
followed by CTC Negotiation
|SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Job Notification
SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification, selection procedure and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.
Direct Link: Download SBI SCO Recruitment Notification
Apply Online For SBI SCO Jobs 2023
SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Salary
- CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum
The variable pay structure, depending on the performance of the contractual officer will be as under:
|Marks in the performance Appraisal
|Eligible for Variable pay based
on achievement of scores
|99 to 100%
|100%
|97 to 98.99 %
|90%
|94 to 96.99%
|80%
|90 to 93.99%
|70%
|Below 90%
|NIL
How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Jobs 2023?
Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s ‘Career’ website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.
