Home

Education

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Salary Upto Rs 20 Lakh Per Annum; Check Job Post, Application Link Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Salary Upto Rs 20 Lakh Per Annum; Check Job Post, Application Link Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Candidates who are looking for bank jobs can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.

To access the SBI PO prelims result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) hiring eligible Indian citizens for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on a contract basis. Candidates who are looking for bank jobs can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, SBI aims to fill 1 vacant post through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is March 15, 2023. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Check Table Of Content Here

Name of Post and Number of Vacancy for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Age Limit for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Qualification Required For State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Pay Scale for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Selection Procedure for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

How to Apply for State Bank of India Recruitment 2023

SBI SCO Vacancy Details

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts

Place of posting: AML/CFT, Jaipur

SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Eligibility Criteria Post Graduation in

(Statistics/Maths/Economics) in

First Division (60%) with

working experience of R&

Python, Sequel. SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Experience Minimum 5 years in Bank/PSU/Corporate in the field of Data handling, Data

Analytics, or Data Science, advanced statistical, software knowledge, SPSS (Statistical Packaging for social Sciences or

Stata Data analysis/Data interpretation using statistical software such as R/Python/SQL/MS Excel etc. Basic knowledge of MS office is must. Knowledge of Power BI/Power Query/Tables in

advantageous XML in a+point. Will be preferred. SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Selection Porcess Shortlisting cum interaction

followed by CTC Negotiation SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Job Notification PDF

SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification, selection procedure and age limit through the detailed notification shared below.

You may like to read

Direct Link: Download SBI SCO Recruitment Notification

SBI SCO Senior Executive (Statistics) Salary

CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum

The variable pay structure, depending on the performance of the contractual officer will be as under:

Marks in the performance Appraisal Eligible for Variable pay based

on achievement of scores 99 to 100% 100% 97 to 98.99 % 90% 94 to 96.99% 80% 90 to 93.99% 70% Below 90% NIL

How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Jobs 2023?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s ‘Career’ website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.