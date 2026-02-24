Home

Education

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: 116 Assistant VP and Deputy Manager Posts Announced at sbi.bank.in, Check apply link

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: 116 Assistant VP and Deputy Manager Posts Announced at sbi.bank.in, Check apply link

State Bank of India has announced SBI SCO Recruitment 2026 for 116 Assistant Vice President and Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official SBI careers portal.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2026 for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts has been announced. A total of 116 vacancies have been released for selection across India. SBI SCO Vacancy Notification 2026 is one of the excellent opportunities for bank professionals seeking senior level banking jobs.

Candidates looking for senior level jobs in banking can apply online at SBI Careers. The online application process started from 23 February 2026 and will conclude on 15 March 2026. Apply now if you have not applied yet.

Interested in what’s available? Top vacancies under SBI SCO Recruitment 2026

Assistant Vice President (AVP) – General

(AVP) – General Deputy Manager (IS Audit)

(IS Audit) Deputy Manager (CA – Internal Audit)

116 vacancies are available for selection under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2025-26/27.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Candidates can apply for the above posts on both regular and contractual basis as per the vacancy of specialist cadre and audit department.

How to Apply for SBI SCO Jobs?

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification can apply online. Candidates should have a professional degree or experience in banking/audit/finance. Detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned according to the post.

Application Fees

GEN/OBC/EWS – ₹750

SC/ST/PwBD – Nil

Candidates need to submit the application fee online through debit card/credit card/net banking while filling out the application form.

The Interview merit list will be released on the basis of interview scores. Successful candidates will be selected on the basis of experience and eligibility.

From SBI to UPSC: Big Recruitment Season Begins

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026 Notification is one of the major bank job notifications released this year. Meanwhile, thousands of jobs are up for grabs in government and PSU sectors. Right from UPSC Jobs, RBI Vacancies to railway jobs and defence jobs you will find updates on everything.

Whether you are a freshers looking for a job or you want a senior level job to grow your professional career in banking sector you should be interested in these jobs. As specialist functions like audit have always been one of the best careers to grow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.