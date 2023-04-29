Home

Bank Jobs 2023: SBI is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Last Date, Eligibility Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring. A total of 217 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts on a regular and contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job position by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 217 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for online written test/ interview. The last date to apply is May 19, 2023. One can check the vacancies, application link, important dates, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates to Remember

Online Registration of Application and Online Payment of Fee: From 29.04.2023 To 19.05.2023

Date of Online Test (Tentative): In June 2023

Tentative Date of Downloading Call Letter for Online Test: 10 Days before exam

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023

Total Regular Vacancies: 182

Total Contractual Vacancies: 35

SBI SCO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Essential Education Qualification or All Posts (as on 31.03.2023): BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/Institute.

SBI SCO Selection Process

The online written test will be conducted tentatively in June 2023. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. Candidates will be required to

download the call letters. To know more, read the detailed notification shared below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification – PDF

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

