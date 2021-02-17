New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) SCO Result 2021 for Manager Credit Procedures post has been released today on the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in. Also Read - SBI PO Main Result 2020 Announced, Here's How You Can Check Result of Selected Candidates Through Direct Link

The recruitment exam occurred against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/27. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Exam 2021 must check their result.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the State Bank of India official site, sbi.co.in.

Go to the ‘Join SBI’ and then ‘Current Openings’.

Click on the link, ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on a permanent basis – manager (credit procedures)’.

You will be redirected to another window tab.

Check and download the SBI SCO Result 2021.

Take a print of the SBI SCO admit card for Manager Credit Procedures post for future reference.

The candidates must note that the SBI SCO Result 2021 is released in the form of a single PDF file. The selection list has been uploaded to the official website of State Bank of India. Applicants would be able to check their roll numbers from the list.

Merit List for the selection is prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scored the cut-off marks, such candidates are ranked as per their age in descending order.

The selected candidates for SCO will be responsible for monitoring the products’ performance, tracking best practices in the industry, and exploring solutions relevant to the Bank.