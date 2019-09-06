SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) post, by announcing a total of 447 vacancies.

The forms, released Friday, says that the last date of application is September 25.

All those interested must visit official website sbi.co.in and apply for the aforementioned post by September 25.

Here is how you can apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ link

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: You will be given a set of instructions to read. Click on okay after reading them

Step 6: Fill-in all the details asked

Step 7: Upload images, as asked

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates must note that they would be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, all those belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125.

In order to be eligible for the job, candidates will have to pass recruitments exams. An online test will be held on October 20 for 24 posts. For the rest of the posts, the selected candidates will be directedly called for an interview round. All those who manage to pass these tests will be able to secure the available jobs.