SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications to fill up 92 vacancies for various specialist cadre officer posts. Candidates must note that they can apply online from September 18 till October 8, by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts
Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts
Manger (Retail Products) – 5 Posts
Data Trainer- 1 Post
Data Translator- 1 Post
Senior Consultant Analyst – 1 Post
Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) – 1 Post
Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship – 5 Posts
Data Protection Officer- 1 Post
Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts
Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts
Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) – 5 Posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) – 5 Posts
Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) – 3 Posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) – 2 Posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts
Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) – 1 Post
Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Fee
General, EWS, OBC- Rs 750
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen- 0
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Notification release date- September 17
Online Registration- September 18, 2020
Last date to register- October 8, 2020
SBI SO Exam Date (Interview)- date not announced yet
SBI SO Admit Card date- to be notified