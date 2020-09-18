SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has invited applications to fill up 92 vacancies for various specialist cadre officer posts. Candidates must note that they can apply online from September 18 till October 8, by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts

Manger (Retail Products) – 5 Posts

Data Trainer- 1 Post

Data Translator- 1 Post

Senior Consultant Analyst – 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) – 1 Post

Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship – 5 Posts

Data Protection Officer- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts

Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) – 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) – 5 Posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) – 3 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) – 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) – 1 Post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Fee

General, EWS, OBC- Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen- 0

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Notification release date- September 17

Online Registration- September 18, 2020

Last date to register- October 8, 2020

SBI SO Exam Date (Interview)- date not announced yet

SBI SO Admit Card date- to be notified