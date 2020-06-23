SBI SO Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SB) has released official notifications and invited online applications for Specialist Officers (SO) vacancies under various categories. Those interested can read official notifications on sbi.co.in/careers and apply accordingly. Also Read - SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Application Process For 447 Jobs Begins, Know How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from June 23-July 13. It should also be noted that this year, no written exam will be held; instead the bank will shortlist candidates and call them for an interview which will be for 100 marks. Also Read - SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Apply For 31 Specialist Officers Post, Check at sbi.co.in/careers

To apply, candidates should first visit sbi.co.in/careers and read the relevant official notification. They will then have to click on ‘Apply Online’. A separate tab will open, where they will have to click on ‘Click For New Registration’. Next, they will have to fill the required details, upload some documents, preview their application form and, finally, pay the application fee. Also Read - SBI SO Recruitment 2017 notification released for Specialist Cadre Posts, Apply online before Aug 10 at sbi.co.in

It is only after paying the application fee that the online registration will be completed. While general category candidates have to pay Rs 750, no application fee would be charged for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe or PWD.

Overall, vacancies are under a total of 20 categories.