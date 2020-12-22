SBI SO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website of the bank. The online application process has begun from December 22 and the last date to apply is January 11, 2021. Also Read - UCO Bank Releases SO Admit Card 2020 at ucobank.com, Exam On 09 January 2021: Check How To Download

The SBI SCO recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards.

The posts include fire engineer, deputy manager, Assistant manager, manager, marketing manager, security analyst, IT security expert and others.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the number of vacancies per post with the education qualification required:

SCO Engineer (Fire) on regular basis- 16 vacancies

Educational Qualification:

BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) — 28 vacancies

Basic: Chartered Accountancy (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Preferred: CISA.

Manager (Network Security Specialist) — 12 vacancies

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) — 20 vacancies

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) — 40 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst)- – 60 vacancies

Compulsory: BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communications) OR MCA/ MSc (Computer Science)/ MSc(IT) from recognized university Preferred: i) MTech in Cyber Security/Cyber Forensics/Information Technology i)CEH/CISA/CISM/CRISK/CISSP/ISO 27001 LA iii) SOC security technology certifications from OEM like SIEM/UEBA/SOAR/VM/DAM/PCAP/NBA

Assistant Manager (Systems) — 183 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Systems) -17

IT Security Expert –15

Project Manager –14

Application Architect –5

Technical Lead – 2

Educational Qualification: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute.

Manager (Credit Procedures) — 2 vacancies

Educational Qualification: Full time MBA or its equivalent/ PGDM/ PGDBA/CA/CFA/FRM.

Manager (Marketing) — 40 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Marketing)– 35 vacancies

Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized /approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC.