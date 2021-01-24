SBI SO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on its official website sbi.co.in. All those who are interested can visit the aforementioned website and apply latest by February 12, 2021. Notably, the applications for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 began on January 22, 2021.
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Register yourself
Step 3: Login using your credentials
Step 4: Fill-in the application form
Step 5: Pay the fees
Step 6: Take a printout of the application form
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Manager (Retail Products) – 5 Posts
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have an MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and a full-time BE/BTech in any stream. The Institute should be recognised/approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC.
SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application fee
General/ OBC/EWS candidates – Rs. 750/-
SC/ST/PWD candidates – Nil