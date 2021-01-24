SBI SO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on its official website sbi.co.in. All those who are interested can visit the aforementioned website and apply latest by February 12, 2021. Notably, the applications for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 began on January 22, 2021.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Fill-in the application form

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Manager (Retail Products) – 5 Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have an MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and a full-time BE/BTech in any stream. The Institute should be recognised/approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC.

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application fee

General/ OBC/EWS candidates – Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates – Nil