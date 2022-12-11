SBI Recruitment 2022: Register For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in. Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Over 30 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is December 29, 2022. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Candidates can check the application form, salary, vacancies, and other details here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 09/12/2022 Closure of registration of application 29/12/2022 Closure for editing application details 29/12/2022 Last date for printing your application 13/01/2023 Online Fee Payment 09/12/2022 to 29/12/2022

SBI SCO Vacancy Details

Name of the Category and number of posts

Regular Positions

Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 06 posts

Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer: 02 posts

Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 05 posts

Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 03 posts

Contractual Positions

Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer): 03 posts

Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Java Developer): 10 posts

Senior Executive (Technical Support): 01 posts

Executive (Technical Support): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 01 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)MMGS-II — (On Regular Basis): BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute as approved by Govt. / UGC/ AICTE. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Apply Online For SBI SCO Jobs

DIRECT LINK: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to Apply Online For SBI SCO Jobs 2022?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s ‘Career’ website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using a debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.