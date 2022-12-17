State Bank of India to SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you.

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From SBI’s Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts to SIDBI’s Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’- General Stream posts and many more — here is a list of job openings with their ongoing registration process. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, official website, and other details here.

State Bank of India Jobs

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. Over 30 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is December 29, 2022. For more details, check the full article HERE

Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer posts

Official Website: bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

SIDBI Bank Jobs

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website www.sidbi.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 3, 2023. A total of 100 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. For more details, check the full article HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream.

Official Website: www.sidbi.in

Deadline: January 03, 2023.