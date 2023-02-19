Home

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts Till Feb 24 at sbi.co.in. Link Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian citizens for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on Contract Basis. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended to February 24, 2023. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was February 09. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. A total of 9 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates can check the application form, salary, vacancies, and other details here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: February 24, 2023

SBI SCO Jobs: Check Vacancy Details Here

Name of the post Number of vacancies Vice President (Transformation) 1 Program Manager 4 Manager Quality & Training 1 Command Centre Manager 3

SBI SCO Jobs 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here

Name of the Post Check Educational Qualification Here Vice President (Transformation) Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science/InformationTechnology) from Government recognized University or Institution Or Any Graduate (Regular)

with (Full time) PG Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology. Program Manager Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government

recognized University or Institution or Any Graduate (Regular) with (Full time) PG Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or

Information Technology Manager Quality & Training (Regular) Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognized university (Graduation or post-graduation degree in a HR field preferred but not mandatory) Command Centre Manager (Regular) Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognized university (Graduation or post- graduation degree in a technical field preferred but not mandatory)

SBI SCO Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on Short-listing, Interview & CTC Negotiation. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

SBI SCO Application Link Direct Link

How to Apply For SBI SCO Jobs?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Candidates should have valid email ID/Mobile phone number which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advises etc. by email.

