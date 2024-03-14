SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2024-25: Graduate Students Can Apply at register.youthforindia.org

Citizens of India, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Citizens of Nepal/Bhutan

21 to 32 year old youth may apply

Bachelor’s degree should be completed before 1st October, 2024

SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2024-25: How to Register?

Stage 1 (Registration and Online Assessment)

Fill out the Registration Form and begin your Online Assessment. During the assessment, you will be asked to provide a detailed essay-based response where you can share your story, perspectives and intention to join the Fellowship.

Stage 2 (Personal Interview)

The Personal Interview stage is where the esteemed panel evaluates the applicant’s personal characteristics and suitability for the role. This stage is designed to help the selection panel make informed decisions based on factors beyond academic qualifications and work experience and gain a deeper understanding of the person