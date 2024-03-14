By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2024-25: Graduate Students Can Apply at register.youthforindia.org
SBI Youth for India Fellowship: The State Bank of India has released the SBI Youth for India Fellowship for right young minds who are Citizens of India, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), and Citizens of Nepal/Bhutan. The Fellowship builds young leaders who undergo a transformative journey by learning from the challenges of rural India. These leaders collaborate with NGO partners, local government, and the community to develop and sustain grassroots-level initiatives. The Fellowship journey comprises four phases: Unlearn, Collaborate, Build, and Sustain.
The Fellowship welcomes applicants from diverse professional and academic backgrounds who exhibit a strong interest, passion, and commitment to the development of rural India. Applicants should have humility and eagerness to learn within a cross-cultural context and demonstrate a strong commitment to service. They should also possess the ability to be adaptive, resilient, and innovative in finding solutions in under-resourced environments.
SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2024-25: Check Important Dates Here
- Citizens of India, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Citizens of Nepal/Bhutan
- 21 to 32 year old youth may apply
- Bachelor’s degree should be completed before 1st October, 2024
SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2024-25: How to Register?
Stage 1 (Registration and Online Assessment)
Fill out the Registration Form and begin your Online Assessment. During the assessment, you will be asked to provide a detailed essay-based response where you can share your story, perspectives and intention to join the Fellowship.
Stage 2 (Personal Interview)
The Personal Interview stage is where the esteemed panel evaluates the applicant’s personal characteristics and suitability for the role. This stage is designed to help the selection panel make informed decisions based on factors beyond academic qualifications and work experience and gain a deeper understanding of the person
