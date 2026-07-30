Supreme Court clarifies APAAR ID consent: Is ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ mandatory for CBSE students? Experts explain

New Delhi: APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) is a unique 12-digit student identification number linked to the ABC system. Introduced as part of the “One Nation, One Student ID

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New Delhi: APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) is a unique 12-digit student identification number linked to the ABC system. Introduced as part of the “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative, APAAR creates a single academic identity for every learner. Accessible through DigiLocker & ABC platform, it brings together a student’s educational records from higher education, skill & vocational education, and other learning professional programmes onto one platform. Further School education records will be also credeitized and mapped with APAAR ID under NAD-ABC. For remote and underserved areas, APAAR IDs can be generated through the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) too. According to the PIB’s press release by the Social Welfare, 26.35 crore verified APAAR IDs have been generated across India as of July 2, 2026.

What is ABC?

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a revolutionary initiative by the Ministry of Education and is regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a digital platform built to support every learner’s journey by providing a secure digital platform for storing, managing, transferring, and redeeming academic credits earned by students from recognised award granting institutions. It supports the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Credit Framework (NCrF) by enabling credit transfer, multiple entry and exit options, and recognition of learning across different institutions and disciplines. This means that if a student chooses to drop out of studies after having completed it partially, the credits that he earned are stored in this ABC data bank. While ABC and APAAR has gained attention, the Supreme Court has taken a new decision.

Why is APAAR ID in question? What did the Supreme Court say?

Earlier on Monday(July 20), the Supreme Court agreed to direct the CBSE to examine the data protection concerns surrounding the APAAR ID scheme and to implement across the country the Orissa High Court’s ruling that generation of APAAR IDs must remain strictly voluntary, news agency ANI reported.

A bench said it would pass an appropriate order directing CBSE to examine the issues flagged by the petitioners and ensure compliance with the Orissa High Court’s directions on a pan-India basis. The bench was led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The observations came during the hearing of a plea filed by Abhisek Baxi challenging the Aadhaar-linked APAAR ID framework on the ground that it violates the fundamental Right to Privacy, including the Right to be Forgotten. According to the ANI report, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioner, argued that children were effectively being compelled to enrol in what was projected as a voluntary scheme.

Furthermore, Jaising submitted that the APAAR framework had been introduced only through Ministry of Education circulars without any statutory backing, despite involving large-scale collection of children’s personal data. She submitted, “Data collecting schemes need a law. There is no statute. It has been introduced through circulars by the Ministry of Education.”

She added that the scheme was not compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and argued that although APAAR was described as voluntary, it had become mandatory in practice because students required an Aadhaar-linked APAAR ID to be included in CBSE records for Classes XI and XII.”

“It may be a benefitting scheme, but it necessitates having an Aadhaar and APAAR,” she submitted, adding that this directly implicated the right to privacy and the right to be forgotten.Jaising also contended that the consent mechanism did not satisfy the standards prescribed under Section 6 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

How are experts reacting to the issue?

Speaking on the issue, Principal Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said, “Being educators, our goal is to prepare students for a rapidly changing world. That’s why APAAR ID seems to be a progressive step towards an efficient future. This initiative can smoothly integrate the academic achievements of the students along with their extracurricular milestones into a secure digital locker. Not only does this simplify students’ academic transitions but it also modernises the educational record-keeping. With all due respect to the Supreme Court’s decision, we uphold the focus on voluntary enrollment and robust data privacy under the DPDP Act. This will allow the education community to adapt to the latest educational technology and safeguard students’ rights. We look forward to collaborating with parents to establish a transparent, digitally secure future for every child while continuing to provide supportiveand inclusive learning environment.”

Rishi Pal Chauhan, who is an educationist as well as the founding chairman of Jiva Learning System, says that the introduction of a single student ID proves to be useful for the education system of India as it may help mitigate issues of duplication and ease the transition from one school to another. Moreover, according to Chauhan, people’s trust in any large digital project increases when they feel free to participate rather than being forced to do so, when the project involves private information about minors.”

“The main issue for CBSE school students and parents remains the same, as schools are unable to make the APAAR ID compulsory for now due to the unavailability of a non-consent option. Schools should also amend their processes for consent capturing and bring more clarity into their student data usage and storage process,” Chauhan added.

Aswini Bajaj of Leveraged Growth said, “One cannot simply look at a decision as right or wrong, or support or oppose it outright. We need to understand the nuances of the situation and, more importantly, the problem the government is trying to solve through APAAR ID. The real question, however, is not the intent but the execution. How will the government ensure data privacy? How will it secure such sensitive information? Can it implement the system across the country without data leaks or unnecessary challenges for students and parents?”