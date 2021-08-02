SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced a mega recruitment drive to fill up a total of 25,271 vacancies to various posts. Out of these, at least 2847 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Interested candidates for SC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 can apply on the SSC official website – https://ssc.nic.in/ till August 31.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Jobs Announced For Various Posts in NTPC, No Exam Required, Salary Over 70,000 | Check Eligibility, Important Dates & Other Details

The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 is being conducted for posts including Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021 before applying for the posts.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility For Women Candidates

Age Limit: The age limit for women candidates applying for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 is 18-23 years, as on 2 August 1998 and not later than 1st August 2003.

For SC/ST candidates, the government has offered a relaxation of 5 years, while for OBC candidates, there is a relaxation of 3 years.

Qualification: Women candidates applying for the posts require matriculation or 10th pass certificate.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) and Computer Based Test (CBT).

More candidates can also be shortlisted for SSF posts, depending on the vacancy.