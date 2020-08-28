UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Upholding the UGC’s decision of holding final-year exams, the Supreme Court on Friday directed universities and colleges to conduct final-year exams by September 30. The top Court said that students cannot be promoted without university final-year exams. Also Read - UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Hold Final-year Exams, Can't Promote Students Without Exams, SC Upholds UGC Decision | Get Latest Updates Here

Court said states must hold exams to promote students. It also said that states under the Disaster management Act can postpone exams in view of pandemic and can consult the UGC to fix dates. Also Read - UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court's Verdict on Conduction of Final-year Exams by Universities Soon | Latest Updates

“States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission,” the top court said, announcing the verdict. “States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make representation to UGC,” it added.

University Grants Commission had asked all universities and colleges to conduct their final year examinations before September 30 as any more delay will result in the loss of an academic year. The exams could be conducted online, offline or both. Those who won’t be able to appear in the examination because of COVID or other difficulties, as states like Bihar and Assam are reeling under severe flood impacts, will be allowed to take the examinations later.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the guidelines and seeking cancellation of final year exams.