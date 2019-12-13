SC PA/SPA Recruitment 2019: The Supreme Court of India has released the answer key of a written exam conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the Personal Assistant (PA) and Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) posts. Candidates who attempted the exam can check the answer key on the official website of the apex court, i.e., sci.gov.in.

The written exam for Supreme Court’s Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant posts was conducted on December 1, 2019.

Here’s How to Raise Objections Online:

Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India.

Click on the link that says, “Answer Key for written test held for the posts of Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant on 1.12.2019”.

In order to view the answer key, candidates must fill in all the required details including their roll number, date of birth and question booklet series.

Note that December 13 is the last date to raise objections against the SC PA or SPA answer key. The notification also says “The answer keys will be available on the portal from 10.12.2019 to 13.12.2019 (up to 5:00 PM) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates.”