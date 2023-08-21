Home

SC Refuses to Entertain DU Plea Against St. Stephen’s Giving 15% Weightage to Interviews of Christian Candidates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court(SC) on Monday refused to entertain the plea filed by Delhi University(DU) against an interim order of the Delhi High Court allowing St. Stephen’s College to implement 85 per cent of admission weightage based on the CUET score, and remaining 15 per cent for the interview of Christian minority candidates. “If we interfere at this stage, it will create more confusion,” said a bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.S. Narasimha, while dismissing the special leave petition filed against the interim order of the High Court, IANS reported.

St. Stephens’s College ranks 14th in the NIRF Ranking 2023 in the College category. “Taking note that order impugned herein is an interim order passed in the pending writ petition before the High Court, at this stage, we see no reason to interfere,” the bench ordered. St. Stephen’s College argued before the Supreme Court, the highest court of Republic of India, that the University of Delhi had itself sent emails to the students offering admissions in undergraduate courses.

At this, Bench said: “It will be unfair on students…. because University itself is sending to students that we have given you admissions now,” IANS reported. The Supreme Court noted that admissions made in accordance with the interim order of the High Court will be subjected to the final outcome of the writ petitions. “However, considering that there should be certainty in the matter, we request the High Court to dispose of the writ petition as expeditiously as possible,” the court added.

In an interim direction passed on July 27, the High Court had said that non-minority candidates will be admitted based solely on their Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) score, which will serve as the sole eligibility criterion. “St. Stephen’s College will adopt the marks secured in the CUET with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the College’s interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent for Christian minority candidates,” added the High Court. The High Court clarified that the above arrangement will be temporary till the plea filed by St. Stephen’s College is decided. St Stephen’s College had contested a Delhi University notification regarding the admission of undergraduate and graduate students under the minority quota purely based on the results of the CUET for academic year 2023.

