New Delhi: South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) has announced recruitment for various posts, with a total of 88, 585 vacancies. The application for the same will go on till November 24, 2019. Candidates must note that the eligibility criteria is different for every post.

Posts

Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant

Exam

An online and written exam would be conducted for the same.

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria differ for every post. Some of the posts would require candidates to have passed Class 8 exams while a B.Tech degree might be required for the rest.

Age

A candidate from the OBC/General category, applying for this post, cannot be younger than 18 years and older than 33 years. For SC/ST, candidates cannot be older than 35 years.

Exam Fee

SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class- Rs. 180

For others- Rs. 350

Exam fee would be refunded once the SC/ ST/ Ex- serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class category candidates appear for the exam. For all other category candidates, Rs. 250 will be refunded.