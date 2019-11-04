Patna: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Bihar is likely to release NTSE admit card on November 4, i.e. today on the official website biharscert.in.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website, in case there is an update on the same.

It must be noted that the NTSE level 1 exam in Bihar will be held on November 17, 2019.

Students must not forget to carry their admit card in the examination hall or they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. Further, the admit card will also bear details of examination centre and the timings of the exam.

No electronic device will be permitted to be taken in the examination centre.

The exam will comprise of two papers. One, Mental Ability Test (MAT) and other is Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). There will be no negative marking for the wrong answer.