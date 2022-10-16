Scholarship 2022: Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. It is also advantageous if you intend to study abroad. It provides financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it’s academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate. Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. Here is a list of scholarships you can apply for.Also Read - Railway, Banking, IRCTC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Govt/Private Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022

LIC HFL is seeking applications from post-graduate students to help them continue their education. The scholarship is intended for students from low-income or crisis-affected families. Also Read - Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins at rajneetug2022.in. Check Steps to Apply

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 BENEFITS

INR 20,000 per year for 2 years

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 ELIGIBILITY

Students enrolled in the first year of post-graduation programme at any recognised college/university/institution (in the academic year 2022-23) in India can apply.

Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in their respective UG level programmes.

The family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 per annum from all sources.

Preference will be given to COVID-affected children who have either lost any of their earning members/parents since January 2020 or whose earning family member(s) have lost livelihood/employment during the pandemic.

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022: CHECK DETAILS HERE

Last date to apply: 31 October, 2022

31 October, 2022 Application mode: Online applications only

Online applications only Link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/lic-hfl-vidhyadhan-scholarship

KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022

Kotak Kanya Scholarship, a collaborative CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group companies, is being implemented with Kotak Education Foundation – Kotak Kanya Scholarship that will financially support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society to enable them to pursue higher education after passing out 12th standard. "Under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after 12th standard will be provided scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree). The professional graduation (degree) courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc" reads the official website.

KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022 ELIGIBILITY

Open for girl students across India.

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 (Rupees Three Lakh Twenty Thousand) or less.

Children of employees of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation & Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022.