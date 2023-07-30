Home

Education Matters: Scholarships Programmes You Must Apply in August. Benefits, Eligibility Here

Scholarships are very beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. These merit-based rewards, frequently provided by educational institutions, businesses, foundations, and governmental organisations, can significantly lessen the financial burden of tuition and other costs. Check the list of scholarships you must apply for in August.

Scholarship and Fellowship Programmes You Can Apply

INSPIRE Awards – MANAK Scheme

Under this scheme, all recognized schools in the country (whether run by Central Government or State Government or local body or NGOs), including private schools (aided or unaided), having classes from 6th to 10th (whether all or some), are eligible to enroll in the scheme and submit nominations of eligible children to DST through their respective District / State education authorities on-line.

For a new registration, the concerned schools have to do a new registration process and have to obtain a permanent registration no. (Application No.) from their respective district authority. If already registered please don’t do new registration, directly proceed with the login option. If there are any issues with the user id and password please use the forget password option.

Application Link: CLICK HERE Mode of Application: Online

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students 2023

‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India Pvt. Ltd. to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering program. Check eligibility here,

Girl students who are currently studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at AICTE-recognized institutions are eligible. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Annual family income must not exceed INR 4 lakh per annum. Open for students from Pan India Benefits: INR 35,000 Application link: Click Here

“Applications are also open for female scholars who have previously received the ‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students’ in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree program. Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans,” reads the statement on the website.

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation supported by Hero FinCorp. It aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admission to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life. Under this scholarship, students who are currently studying in the 1st-year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Integrated Program in Management (IPM), BA (Economics), Bachelors in Business Studies (BBS), Bachelors in Banking and Insurance (BBI), Bachelors in Accounting and Finance (BAF) and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance related degree courses will be entitled to receive a financial assistance of up to INR 5,00,000 per year for a period of 3 years to complete their education. Benefits: Scholarship ranging from INR 40,000 to INR 5,00,000 per year will be awarded to each scholar for a period of 3 years for completing their education.” The exact scholarship amount will depend on the accepted college fee,” reads the statement. Last Date: September 15, 2023 Application Link: Click Here

