School Admissions 2024: How To Choose The Best School For Your Child? Key Factors to Consider

Akhir Padhega India Tabhi to Badhega India — Indeed true! India will progress only when India studies. Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world. Every parent wants their child to study in the best school and excel in their lives. So, deciding on the best and right school for your child holds immense significance. Before shortlisting and choosing the schools, here are some of the factors that parents must take into consideration.

Prioritise your requirements:

Let’s start by engaging in a family conversation to uncover your child’s educational priorities and goals, aiming to understand our collective values and aspirations for their education. You can explore the type of education that aligns with your family’s core values—whether it’s fostering creativity, critical thinking, or embracing diverse perspectives—and consider our child’s strengths and passions.

Curriculum

You must determine if the school follows a curriculum that aligns with your preferences, whether it’s national boards (like CBSE, ICSE), international boards (such as IB, Cambridge), or a specialized curriculum (like Montessori).

Academic Reputation

You must research the school’s academic track record, including exam results, university placements, and any accolades or achievements.

Infrastructure and Facilities

Visit the selected schools and check the infrastructure, facilities, and resources available at the school, including libraries, labs, sports facilities, and technology integration.

Teaching Faculty

Look into the qualifications, experience, and expertise of the teaching staff. A good school often boasts skilled and experienced educators.

Co-Curricular Activities

Consider the availability and variety of extracurricular activities, as they contribute significantly to a child’s holistic development.

Location and Accessibility

Evaluate the school’s location in terms of proximity to your home, transportation options, and safety.

School Culture and Values

Understand the school’s ethos, values, and disciplinary approach to ensure they align with your family’s beliefs and expectations.

Parental Involvement

Consider the level of involvement expected from parents and how the school fosters communication and collaboration between parents and teachers.

Reviews and Recommendations

Seek opinions and feedback from other parents, alumni, or online resources to gain a broader perspective on the school’s reputation and performance.

Cost and Financial Aspects

Factor in the fees, additional costs, and financial aid options available, ensuring they fit within your budget while offering value for money.

