Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • School Closed in Puducherry And Karaikal Region on Jan 20; Know Reason Here

School Closed in Puducherry And Karaikal Region on Jan 20; Know Reason Here

In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Updated: January 19, 2024 12:12 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

School Holiday 2023 on rakshabandhan bihar school closed on 31 august 2023 check latets update
Schools Closed In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow For Students Upto Class 8 Till January 10 Due To Cold Wave

In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As per the Hindu report, the Higher Secondary Wing of the Directorate of School Education has specified that the compensatory working day for this holiday will take place on Saturday, February 3, following the regular Monday timetable.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.