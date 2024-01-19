By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
School Closed in Puducherry And Karaikal Region on Jan 20; Know Reason Here
In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024.
In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As per the Hindu report, the Higher Secondary Wing of the Directorate of School Education has specified that the compensatory working day for this holiday will take place on Saturday, February 3, following the regular Monday timetable.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.