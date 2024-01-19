Home

Education

School Closed in Puducherry And Karaikal Region on Jan 20; Know Reason Here

School Closed in Puducherry And Karaikal Region on Jan 20; Know Reason Here

In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Schools Closed In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow For Students Upto Class 8 Till January 10 Due To Cold Wave

In view of the Navodaya Entrance Exam, all schools will remain closed in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday, January 20, 2024. As per the Hindu report, the Higher Secondary Wing of the Directorate of School Education has specified that the compensatory working day for this holiday will take place on Saturday, February 3, following the regular Monday timetable.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.