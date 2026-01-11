Noida, Gurgaon school holidays extended: Schools to remain close due to dense fog, extreme cold, check date, affected classes

Home

As cold wave conditions and dense fog intensified across North India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, the authorities have announced the extension of school holidays.

Noida, Gurgaon School Closed: Cold wave conditions and dense fog have intensified across North India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. This has prompted authorities to extend school holidays in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon in order to ensure the safety of the students. The District Basic Education Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar has instructed authorities to extend the closure of the schools till January 15, 2026. The authorities earlier announced the closure of classes from Nursery to Class 8 till January 10 due to intense cold conditions. However, as per a fresh order, the suspension has been further extended.

Delhi Schools Remain Closed

As per the fresh orders, schools across the capital city will be closed until January 15, as instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi.

It is to be noted that the circular applies to all schools, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), UP Board. The authorities have also instructed these education institutions to strictly follow the order.

