Patna Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till December 31 Due to severe Cold Conditions

Schools Closing News: Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying till classes 8 from December 26, 2022.

Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from December 26 to December 31, 2022. For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves.

ANI tweeted, “In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31: DM Patna.”

Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31: DM Patna

This order is being implemented from today, December 25, 2022. It is noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable for both private as well as government schools.

Due to the ongoing cold wave, schools are currently changing their school timings. Schools in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Ghaziabad have changed their school hours. Check updates for other states here.

Delhi

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance, the circular issued on Thursday said.

Uttar Pradesh

Due to the extreme cold and heavy fog, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised school timing in several districts. The major places where the school timings have been changed include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and other districts. Schools in Lucknow will begin classes from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM till December 31, 2022. Authorities in Ghaziabad and Punjab have also issued notices to change school timings due to low visibility in heavy fog.

The office of the district magistrate, Lucknow released a notice announcing the winter school timing change.”In view of the extreme cold wave in the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognised board schools from class 01 to 08 in the district from 21.12.2022 to 31.12.2022 will be from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM.”

Furthermore, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has issued instructions stating that the timings of all primary, secondary, madrasa education board, Sanskrit schools, and council schools will be implemented beginning December 21. Classes from 1 to 12 will begin at 9:00 AM to ensure student safety in light of several accidents reported due to low visibility in heavy fog.

Punjab

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21, 2023, due to foggy weather.

ਸੂਬੇ ‘ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022

The closing time of the schools will remain the same, he said. “In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” said Mann in a tweet.