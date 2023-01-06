Winter Vacation: Schools Closed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur District Till January 14 Due To Cold Wave Conditions

School Closing News: Due to cold wave conditions in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, District Magistrate on Friday said that all schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023. ANI tweeted, “All schools from std 1 to std 8, in Jaipur district, to remain closed till 14th January in wake of dipping temperature.” For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves.

Rajasthan | All schools from std 1 to std 8, in Jaipur district, to remain closed till 14th January in wake of dipping temperature. pic.twitter.com/qzYfiAN0l9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 6, 2023

In a similar manner, the District Collector of Baran issued an order to extend winter vacations in Government and Private schools till Monday, January 9, 2023. As per the ANI report, winter vacations were declared in the city till January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 9. The schools will now reopen on January 10. According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders.

According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department. The severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan’s Sikar resulting in reduced visibility. Earlier on Thursday, IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. Churu and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the plain regions with minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

