Maharashtra Schools Shut For Two Days in Thane, Palghar Amid ‘Red Alert’ For Heavy Rains

School Closing News: In view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane.

School Closing News: In view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane. The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, an official said, PTI reported.

Taking to Twitter, India Meteorological Department (IMD) wrote,”#Konkan & #Goa and #MadhyaMaharashtra are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 21st and 22nd July.”

The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare.

Shingare also asked people to stay indoors in view of the rain. Shingare also directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.

Landslide Kills 16 People in Rain-Hit Tribal Village in M aharashtra

At least 16 people were killed when a massive landslide struck a remote hilly tribal village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district overnight amid rains, while the National Disaster Response Force stopped its day-long search and rescue operation for survivors due to downpour on Thursday, NDRF officials said, PTI reported. As many as 21 people were rescued from the site, they said. The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village, situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai, and flattened 17 of the nearly 50 houses in the hamlet, an official said. The incident took place after torrential rains in the hilly area. From the hill base, it takes around 1.5 hours to reach Irshalwadi, which does not have a pucca road.

(With PTI Inputs)

