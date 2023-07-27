Home

Education

Odisha Govt Reschedules Muharram Holiday to July 29. Official Notice Inside

Odisha Govt Reschedules Muharram Holiday to July 29. Official Notice Inside

The holiday will be applicable to state government offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial courts (Executive).

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues orange alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg; yellow alert for Mumbai.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday rescheduled the holiday for Muharram to July 29, an official order said, news agency PTI reported. The holiday will be applicable to state government offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial courts (Executive).

Trending Now

Govt Holiday on 29th July, 2023. Govt of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday on 29th July, 2023 (Saturday) instead of 28th July, 2023 on account of “Muharram”. Pls see the notice: pic.twitter.com/bRVcfoiPnD — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 27, 2023

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday on 29.07.2023 (Saturday) instead of 28.07.2023 (Friday) on account of Muharram for the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive),” an official notification said.

Muharram is an important occasion that marks the holy day of Ashura. The word ‘Muharram’ means forbidden and sinful. Muharram is one of the four sacred months of the year. It is regarded as the holiest month after Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, the holy day usually falls on the 10th day of the month of Muharram

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES