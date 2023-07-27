Top Recommended Stories

Odisha Govt Reschedules Muharram Holiday to July 29. Official Notice Inside

The holiday will be applicable to state government offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial courts (Executive).

Updated: July 27, 2023 4:06 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday rescheduled the holiday for Muharram to July 29, an official order said, news agency PTI reported. The holiday will be applicable to state government offices as well as Revenue and Magisterial courts (Executive).

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday on 29.07.2023 (Saturday) instead of 28.07.2023 (Friday) on account of Muharram for the state government offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive),” an official notification said.

Muharram is an important occasion that marks the holy day of Ashura. The word ‘Muharram’ means forbidden and sinful. Muharram is one of the four sacred months of the year. It is regarded as the holiest month after Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, the holy day usually falls on the 10th day of the month of Muharram

