Home

Education

Nipah Virus Outbreak: All Educational Institutions in Kozhikode District Closed For 2 Days; No Change in University Exam

Nipah Virus Outbreak: All Educational Institutions in Kozhikode District Closed For 2 Days; No Change in University Exam

Kozhikode Schools: In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in this north Kerala district, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Kozhikode district (including Anganwadi and Madrassa

Lucknow Schools Closed Till Class 12 Due To Heavy Rainfall; DM's Order Inside

Kozhikode Schools: In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in this north Kerala district, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Kozhikode district (including Anganwadi and Madrassas) will remain closed on Thursday(today)and Friday(September 15). Taking to the online media platform Facebook, Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha wrote, “All educational institutions including professional colleges in Kozhikode district (including Anganwadi and Madrassas) will be on holiday tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (14.09.2023 &15.09.2023).

Trending Now

Meanwhile, educational institutions can arrange online classes for two days for students. However, there will be no change in the university exams schedule, Geetha further added in her Facebook post.

You may like to read

What is Nipah virus infection?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or from one person to another. It causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, among infected people.

Check Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha Facebook’s Post

Nipah Scare: Confirmed Cases, Tally

A 24-year-old health worker at a private hospital has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala Health Minister Veena George, PTI reported. A 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode. The Wayanad district administration also constituted 15 core committees to lead the prevention and surveillance activities and effectively deal with emergency situations.

Bangladesh Variant

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said, PTI reported. The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable, State Health Minister Veena George had said.

13 Others With Mild Symptoms

The government had also said that 13 others who have mild symptoms are now being monitored in the hospital, and only a 9-year-old child – among those infected – is in the Intensive Care Unit. It had said that monoclonal antibodies have been ordered from ICMR to treat the child. It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.

Review Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also held in the wake of the outbreak of the brain-damaging virus. The high-level meeting chaired by the CM analysed the situation thoroughly and “we have come to the conclusion that all the possible prevention measures are in place and there is no need to panic”, George had said.

The minister had also said the WHO and ICMR studies had found out that the entire state of Kerala is prone to getting such infections, not just Kozhikode. People living in forest areas have to take the highest precautions, George had said, and added that the latest case of the Nipah virus originated within five kilometres of a jungle area. Four more wards – three in Villyapally panchayat and one in Purameri panchayat- in Kozhikode district had been declared as containment zones yesterday in addition to those announced on Tuesday(September 13). Considering the serious nature of the disease, the Kozhikode administration had on Tuesday declared seven village panchayats-Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, and Kuttiya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES