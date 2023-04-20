Maharashtra Schools to Close Early for Summer Vacations from April 21.

Home

In view of heatwave conditions, the Maharashtra government has announced early summer vacation for primary, middle, and higher secondary schools of the State Board from April 21, 2023.

Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Summer Vacation: Check State-Wise School Holiday Update

Jharkhand reels under intense heat; school timings changed

With Jharkhand experiencing intense heat, the state government has announced a change in school timings from April 19-25, 2023. Students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils will continue classes till noon, an order issued by the education department stated. “Prayer meetings or sports will not be conducted under the sun during this period, but mid-day meals will continue,” the order stated, news agency PTI reported.

Schools in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills to remain shut from April 19-21 due to heat

Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district administration has ordered that schools be closed for three days from Wednesday(April 19) due to soaring temperatures. The order came in the wake of the mercury levels soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in the district, and even touching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains. “In view of the massive surge in temperatures and to ensure the well-being of the students, teachers and staffers, I have declared that all primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the district be shut from April 19-21,” Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani told PTI.

Tripura shuts govt schools till April 23 amid heatwave

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that all government schools in the state will remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. The scorching heat may adversely impact the health of the students, he said in a Facebook post, announcing the closure of all state-run and state-aided schools. He also requested the private schools in the state to do the same in view of the prevailing harsh weather condition.

