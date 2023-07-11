Home

List Of States Where Schools Will Remain Shut On Wednesday Due To Heavy Rains

While the Punjab government has closed schools till July 13, the Haryana government decided to keep schools shut till July 12.

School Closing News Today: Taking preventive measures amid heavy downpour in several places, various states have announced closure of schools till July 13. While the Punjab government has closed schools till July 13, the Haryana government decided to keep schools shut till July 12. Check full list of states where schools are shut due to heavy rains.

Punjab

The Punjab government has already issued order to shut schools till July 13, while in Chandigarh, schools will be closed till Thursday. Giving details, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said schools will remain shut as several regions of Punjab have witnessed waterlogging.

Haryana

The Haryana government has also shut schools in various places that have been flooded due to heavy rains. The Panchkula district administration on Monday announced that all schools in Panchkula will remain closed on July 11 & 12 due to heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh

Taking into account the heavy destruction caused by incessant rain across the state, the directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh decided to reschedule and prepone/adjust the monsoon break in Government/Private Schools affiliated to HP Board of School Education in many areas.

Uttarakhand

The Haridwar district administration in Uttarakhand ordered the closure of schools from July 10 to July 17 in view of the Kanwar Mela. “In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17,” said District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal.

Uttar Pradesh

All schools in Ghaziabad will remain shut till July 15 due to Kanwar yatra. And all government and private educational institutions in UP’s Muzaffarnagar will also remain closed from July 8 to 16 in view of the Kanwar Yatra. These orders were issued by the district administration officials.

