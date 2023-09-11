Home

Schools in These Cities Closed on September 11 Due to Heavy Rains, Strikes | Check Full List Here

Schools are closed in Uttarakhand’s Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar due to heavy rains. Classes have been suspended in UP’s Lucknow due to heavy rains as well.

New Delhi: Schools have been shut in several parts of the country on September 11 due to heavy rain alert, and waterlogging. And in some other parts of the country, schools are shut due to ongoing strikes. Schools are closed in Uttarakhand’s Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar due to heavy rains. Classes have been suspended in UP’s Lucknow due to heavy rains as well. On the other hand, online classes have resumed for a day in Bengaluru due to the day-long strike.

Schools Closed in Lucknow

Several parts of the country, including Delhi and Lucknow, were affected by heavy rain over the weekend, leading to waterlogging in some places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in Uttar Pradesh and other states till September 14.

The administration of Lucknow on Monday decided to close all government, nongovernment and private schools in the state in view of continued rainfall.

“In view of the alert of heavy rainfall with lighting issued by the Indian Meterological Department and the bad weather in the state for the last few hours, all government, non-government, and private schools upto class 12 of all boards in urban and rural areas of Lucknow will remain closed on Monday, September 12,” the notification stated.

Schools Shut in Uttarakhand Districts

Schools in some of the Uttarakhand districts have also been shut on September 11 owing to persistent heavy rains in some districts. The District Magistrate of Champawat has announced a holiday for students in primary school.

Moreover, the Uddham Singh Nagar District Magistrate has also declared a holiday for children for 1st through 12th class.

The District Magistrate in its notification asked all government, non-government and private schools of Champawat district including all Anganwadi centres to stay closed.

Schools Shut in Bengaluru

Because of the ongoing day-long bandh, schools in Bengaluru have been shut amid private transport associations’ strike. The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has announced a strike in Bengaluru, calling it the ‘Bengaluru bandh’, starting from Sunday at midnight till Monday.

While several schools have decided to suspend classes, some have opted for online classes, for students studying in higher classes. Moreover, a few universities have also delayed their exams.

