Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Today in These States Due to Heavy Rains | Full List Here

All schools in Raigad district of Maharashtra will remain closed on Monday after the IMD predicted heavy rains for the region.

New Delhi: Taking preventive measures in view of heavy rains, various states have shut their schools on Monday. Starting from Maharashtra and Karnataka to Kerala, heavy rains continue to hamper day-to-day movements in many states and have disrupted the normal life.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert to several states and said predicted heavy rains for Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

Karnataka

All schools in five talukas of Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka have been shut on Monday amid predictions of heavy rains in the region.

Giving details, District Collector Chikkamagaluru, Meena Nagaraj said,” Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region.” Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday.

In the meantime, the IMD issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.

Kerala

After the IMD issued an orange alert for Kerala, authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for Monday.

The IMD had on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode while a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram. On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra

Giving details, District Collector Raigad, Yogesh Mhase said,” All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad.”

Last week, a massive landslide had hit the tribal village in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Because of incessant rainfall in Mumbai for past 2-3 days, traffic jams, waterloggings were reported in several parts of the city.

With intense rainfall, a massive landslide was reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad on Sunday night. Because of the landslide, the expressway was blocked and traffic movement towards the state capital was affected.

