Air Pollution: Schools Closed In Faridabad, Gurugram Till Nov 12 As Air Quality Worsens Further

Air Pollution: Authorities said classes from nursery to class five in Gurugram will remain suspended till further orders to protect school children from rising pollution in NCR.

Overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates: Air quality across Delhi and neighbouring regions continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, authorities have closed schools in Gurugram and Faridabad till November 12. Authorities said classes from nursery to class five in Gurugram will remain suspended till further orders to protect school children from rising pollution in NCR.

Schools Closed in Faridabad till Nov 12

Faridabad’s deputy commissioner Vikram Singh has also ordered the closure of schools till November 12 for children from class one to five from Tuesday. Meanwhile, online classes will be conducted for the children, said the District Administration.

“All pre-schools, pre-primary, and primary classes in physical form are ordered to be discontinued from November 7, 2023, till further orders in Faridabad district. This applies to both private and government schools”, the order from Faridabad administration said.

“The suspension of offline classes will remain in effect until further orders. The situation will be continuously monitored and decisions regarding the resumption of offline classes will be made based on the prevailing air quality conditions and government directions”, it added.

Fridabad’s AQI touched 500-mark today, which falls under the ‘severe +’ category, posing grave threats to the citizens’ health.

Schools Closed in Gurugram

Due to poor air quality, the Gurugram administration announced closure of all government and private schools from November 7 till further orders. As per the order, the schools will be closed for nursery to Class 5.

The Office of deputy commissioner in Gurugram asked schools to get into online classes for students up to Class 5. “School management, teachers, and staff are encouraged to make necessary arrangements for the seamless delivery of online education,” the DC office said in an official notice.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city.

