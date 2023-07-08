Home

Haridwar Schools to Remain Closed Till Class 12 From July 10 to July 17. Here’s Why

Haridwar School Holiday List 2023: In view of the Kanwar Mela, the Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 from July 10 to July 17, 2023.

Haridwar School Holiday List 2023: In view of the Kanwar Mela, the Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 from July 10 to July 17, 2023. “In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17,” District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. During this time period, Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from the River Ganga and then worship Lord Shiva with it. This year, the Kanwar Yatra was slated to begin on July 4, 2023, and will conclude on July 15, 2023.

The Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to God Shiva. In the Hindu calendar, ‘Sawan’, also known as ‘Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. It is considered to be one of the holiest months of the year. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

