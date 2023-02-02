Home

School Holidays In February 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays in February 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the school holiday schedule for 2023, which includes a 10-day summer vacation.

Month-wise School Holiday List 2023

School Holidays in February 2023: Schools will be closed for six days in February, including weekends. These holidays include four Sundays and two significant festivals. In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

School Holidays in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Bihar will be shut for a total of 121 days. Likewise, Uttar Pradesh has also announced 121 holidays for schools. As per the UP Board holiday calendar 2023, the schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from May 21 to June 30 for the summer holidays and the classes will be conducted for a total of 229 days.

School Holidays 2023: Check List of Holidays Here

February 5: Sunday.

Sunday. February 12: Sunday

Sunday February 15: Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti

Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti February 18: Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri February 19: Sunday

Sunday February 26: Sunday

School Holidays in West Bengal

In a similar manner, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the school holiday schedule for 2023, which includes a 10-day summer vacation. There will be a total of 26 days of puja holidays in 2023. One can check the school holiday list by visiting the official website of the Board at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

‘This holiday list (2023 academic year) is given as a sample list. A total of 65 holidays are mentioned in the list. Holidays may vary according to geographical features of schools located in particular areas of different districts of the state, variations in regional festivals/customs, occurrences of natural calamities. which must be approved by the school governing body or administrator. But the total number of holidays in a year shall in no case exceed 65 days,” WBBSE in an official notice said.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kavi Bhanubhakta, the school will remain closed on July 13 (Thursday) only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The Board has also notified a few community holidays. Schools will be closed on February 5 to commemorate Guru Rabidas’ birth anniversary, April 8 for Istan Saturday, and June 30 for Hul Diwal for tribal communities.