Delhi Private Schools Advised To Remain Closed Till Jan 15 Due To Cold Wave; Official Notice Here

Delhi Private School Closing News: As per the latest order issued by the Directorate of Education, private schools in Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023. The order has been issued today, January 8 by Delhi Government. “In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular read.

ANI tweeted, “All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till 15th January 2023 in wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi: Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi.”

All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till 15th January 2023 in wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi: Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/1Jd4qrkris — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

CHECK OFFICIAL NOTICE HERE

Government Schools under the Directorate of Education to remain closed Till January 15, 2023 As per the earlier order, all government schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi will remain closed during winter vacation from 1 January to 15 January 2023. The state government has also announced that remedial classes will be held during this time. The remedial classes for class 9 to class 12 students will be held between January 2 and January 14, 2023. The goal of remedial classes is to revise the syllabus and improve students’ academic performance.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi logged its minimum temperature at 1.9 degrees Celsius today, which was the season’s lowest so far. The air quality index remained in the “Very poor” category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 359. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours (till Sunday and Monday), warning of severe cold conditions in parts of north India, including Delhi.