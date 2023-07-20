Home

Education

Weather Update: Telangana Schools Closed For 2 Days Due to Heavy Rainfall

Weather Update: Telangana Schools Closed For 2 Days Due to Heavy Rainfall

School Closing News Update: In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, the Telangana Government has declared a holiday for two days for all education institutions in the state.

Telangana govt declares holidays today, tomorrow for schools due to rains.

School Closing News Update: In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, the Telangana Government has declared a holiday for two days for all education institutions in the state. The schools will be closed on Thursday(July 20) and Friday(July 21). Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Sabitha Reddy wrote, “Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday.”

Trending Now

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

You may like to read

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana for the third day prompting the state government to declare holidays for schools on Thursday and Friday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts of Telangana today.

In the wake of the fast rising Godavari river water levels at Bhadrachalam, District Collector Priyanka Ala alerted the government machinery to be on high alert. Godavari is flowing at 40 feet at 9 am on Thursday even as 8,05,158 cusecs of water is being released downstream, an official release said, news agency PTI reported.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES