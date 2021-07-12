Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday informed that colleges in the state will open once vaccination of students, teachers, and staff is completed. Speaking to reporters, he said that the government is yet to take a final decision on the resumption of normal classes for college students. “We are in the process of preparing for the opening of colleges. The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities. The vaccination program has been going on inviting students to get vaccinated”, said Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Rajasthan? Know Here

Earlier, to vaccinate college students, the Karnataka government had announced a new vaccination drive 'Marali College ge (Back to College)' that proposes to administer anti-Covid jabs to all college-going students before the end of July.

The 13-member expert committee headed by noted cardiac surgeon, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty too, had advocated the staggered reopening of institutions and strongly recommended speeding up the ongoing vaccination drive focussing on students, teachers and allied staff members of every educational institution.

When Will Schools Reopen in Karnataka?

Earlier last month, after receiving the 92-page interim report from the 13 member high-level committee, headed by noted cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty, CM Yediyurappa told reporters that though the committee has recommended reopening of schools, the state has not decided yet on this issue.

“We are facing some genuine concerns about carrying out the vaccination drive. In the present scenario, clinical trials are still on to validate the vaccine for the below 18 year age group… how can any state government take any decision at this point of time about schools and colleges where those below 18 years are studying,” he had said.