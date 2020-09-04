School, College Reopening News: Going in line with the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, the Assam government on Friday decided to allow online and distance learning classes in the state. However, the regular classes in schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain shut till September 30. Also Read - Super-Spreader Dhabas in Murthal: Contact-tracing Work Begins to Identify Possible Infected People

“Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till 30th September. Online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue,” Chief Secretary of Assam said in a notification. Also Read - Unlock 4: West Bengal Govt Now Allows Banks to Function on Saturdays

The development comes at a time when Assam’s COVID-19 caseload went up to 1,18,333 on Friday as 3,054 more people tested positive for the infection.

Talking about state’s fight against coronavirus, Assam Health Minister Himanta B Sarma said that the state government will issue directives to enforce social distancing and more use of masks in public places.

“The positivity rate in the state increased from 4.7% last month to 6.3% this month. We ramped up our ICU and oxygen facilities. Our mortality rate is still maintained between 0.24-0.26. We will issue directives to enforce social distancing and use of masks,” Sarma said.

The state on Friday recoded seven fresh fatalities, taking the total death toll to 330. Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metropolitan districts reported two fatalities each, while Sivasagar, Barpeta and Nalbari registered one death each.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, reported the highest number of fresh infections at 735, followed by Dibrugarh (198), Cachar (192) and Hojai (176).