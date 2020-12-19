New Delhi: Private schools offering online classes during the coronavirus pandemic can charge 70 per cent of tuition fee, ruled a division bench of Rajasthan High Court. Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty’s bench delivered the judgment. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 1 Crore-Mark, New Infections Dip | Key Points

Furthermore, the bench noted that after the resumption of normal classes, schools will be able to charge the fee as per the course taught by them as per the syllabus fixed by their education boards. Also Read - New Strain of Coronavirus Identified, Says South Africa's Health Minister

Earlier in an interim order in October, the HC had allowed private schools to charge 70 percent of their tuition fee. The state government has also formed a committee to look into the issue after the interim order. Also Read - How Wearing a Mask Could Land You at Greater Risk For Coronavirus | Explained

The panel suggested that an additional fee can be charged if education boards ask schools to complete additional syllabus after the covid-19 pandemic is over.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown forced schools and colleges across the country to start to provide online classes, in a bid to help students continue their studies.