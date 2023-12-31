Home

New Year School Holiday Announcement in Telangana: Schools to Remain Closed on Jan 1

Schools in Telangana will remain shut tomorrow, January 1st, in observance of New Year's Day, as declared by the state government

School Holiday 2024: Schools in Telangana will remain shut tomorrow, January 1st, in observance of New Year’s Day, as declared by the state government. To make up for this holiday, the administration has decided to cancel the second Saturday off in February.

