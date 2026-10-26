School holiday for Cyclone Arnab: Are schools and colleges closed on October 27-29 in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu? Check state-wise details

Check the district-wise school and college closure updates for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Odisha as Cyclone Arnab intensifies.

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School holiday for Cyclone Arnab- Representational AI image

School holiday for Cyclone Arnab: As Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal toward its expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, educational institutions in select eastern coastal states have announced localized closures to ensure student safety. While state authorities monitor severe weather warnings, school and college holidays remain restricted to specific districts facing heavy rainfall, with further operational decisions pending official administrative notices.

Region-Wise School & College Closure Status

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

State / UT District Closure Status Effective Dates Tamil Nadu Dindigul Schools Closed October 26 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Schools Closed October 26 Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu Functioning as Usual N/A Puducherry Karaikal Schools & Colleges Closed October 27 subject to official notification

Odisha & Andhra Pradesh

State District(s) Institution Type Closure Dates Odisha Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri Schools, Colleges & Anganwadi Centres October 28 & 29 Andhra Pradesh Statewide / All Districts No Official Holiday Announced N/A

FAQs on Cyclone Arnab School Closures

Q1: Are schools closed everywhere across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Odisha?

A: No. Closures are district-specific based on local weather conditions, not statewide.

Q2: Which districts in Odisha have declared school holidays?

A: Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri are closed on October 28 and 29.

Q3: Are schools closed in Andhra Pradesh?

A: No statewide holiday has been announced. District Collectors will issue localized orders if weather conditions worsen.

Q4: How can parents verify if their child’s school is closed?

A: Check official circulars from your school administration or updates issued by your local District Collectorate.

Cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ likely to bring heavy rain

Cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ is likely to bring heavy rain in several districts of West Bengal from October 28-30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from Monday, as squally winds will prevail over the region, and warned of possible landslides in the sub-Himalayan district of Darjeeling in the wake of the cyclone, a report by PTI news agency said.

The weather system, which lay over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will gradually intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rain will occur over some districts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata from October 27-30, it said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely from October 28-30 in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia in south Bengal, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)