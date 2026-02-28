Home

School Holiday Holi 2026: How many days will schools remain closed for Holi? Check state-wise updates

It is advised that both parents and students should confirm with each respective school that the date has not changed

Students play with 'gulal' after appearing for their Higher Secondary examination, ahead of the Holi festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated in India. During this festival, several people throw colours on each other, eat traditional sweets such as gujiya, and gather with family and friends. While some confusion exists about whether Holi will be celebrated on March 3 0r 4. In several states, Holi is being observed on March 3 instead of March 4. As a result, many people are uncertain about when schools will remain closed.

In view of Holi, schools will remain shut for three days in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that a three-day official holiday will be observed in the state in view of Holi. It is to be noted that holiday has been declared from March 2 to March 4. This states that all government offices and schools will remain shut during this period.

“In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all officials to ensure that salaries of regular, outsourcing, contractual, and sanitation workers are paid before Holi, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated; February 28, 2026 (Saturday) has been declared a working day, March 3, 2026 will be a holiday for employees, and Holi holidays will be observed on March 2, 3, and 4,” news agency PTI tweeted.

At this time, most of the schools in Delhi are conducting exams. There will not be any exams taking place on the day of Holi. Even CBSE has not kept any examination on March 4.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) has directed all officials to ensure that salaries of regular, outsourcing, contractual, and sanitation workers are paid before Holi, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated; February 28, 2026… pic.twitter.com/Xe6IZ3dLSB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

On March 3, Holi is going to be celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. All schools within those states will be closed on March 3.

According to the official academic calendar from the Bihar Education Department, the school holidays will be on March 3, 2026 and March 4, 2026. This means that on March 3 and March 4, schools in Bihar will remain shut.

Holi will be celebrated in the states of Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, & Himachal Pradesh on March 4, 2026. Schools will be closed on that day.

It is advised that both parents and students should confirm with each respective school that the date has not changed. Each school will provide students with a written notice outlining the precise date for the holiday due to the festival of Holi. Parents and Students should confirm and verify with the school about the final schedule of dates for holidays.

